Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) PT Lowered to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
