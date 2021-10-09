Morgan Stanley Lowers HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target to GBX 1,020

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 812.50 ($10.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 940.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 999.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.32. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47 shares of company stock valued at $44,364.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

