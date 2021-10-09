Morgan Stanley Lowers HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target to GBX 1,020

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).
LON:HSV opened at GBX 812.50 ($10.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 940.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 999.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.32. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.