Comparing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 14.28 -$192.30 million $0.28 82.46

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 1 11 0 2.92

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

