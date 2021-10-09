Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 931,467 shares of company stock worth $58,573,110 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.