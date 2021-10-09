Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

