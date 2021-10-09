Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $362.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.24 and a 200 day moving average of $399.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

