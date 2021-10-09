Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.15 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $403.70 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.26 and a 200-day moving average of $467.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.