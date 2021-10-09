Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCH. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH opened at $51.92 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

