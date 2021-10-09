Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.