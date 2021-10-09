GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,555

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £70.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.09.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

