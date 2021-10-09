CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CME. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.