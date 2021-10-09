Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

EQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245 over the last ninety days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQ opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

