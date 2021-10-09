DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.55 ($50.06).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €35.84 ($42.16) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

