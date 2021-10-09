Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

About Vicarious Surgical

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

