Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.21 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

