Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 10 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £154.50 ($201.86).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £142.38 ($186.02).

On Thursday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £155 ($202.51).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.91) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

