Insider Selling: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Sells 6,715 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total value of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

On Monday, September 20th, John Hutson purchased 14 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £144.48 ($188.76).

LON JDW opened at GBX 971.50 ($12.69) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 773.50 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,087.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,145.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

