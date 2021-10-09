Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $112.04 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 8749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

