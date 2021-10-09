iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Scott Cunningham Buys 7,000 Shares

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

LON IOM opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £181.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. iomart Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 353 ($4.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

