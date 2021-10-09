Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 28283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

