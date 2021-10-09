Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,704,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 4,340,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

