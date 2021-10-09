Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

