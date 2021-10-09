Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

