Scotiabank Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.33.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

ARNGF stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.