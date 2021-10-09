Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past two quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.