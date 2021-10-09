Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
DSNKY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.