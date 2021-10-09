Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DSNKY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

