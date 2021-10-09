ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 529033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.33.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.20.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

