Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw strong trading volume on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 2,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 120,838 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

