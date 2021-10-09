Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of TECS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.