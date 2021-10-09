INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 12th

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

