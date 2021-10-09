Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 36,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 193,930 shares.The stock last traded at $18.68 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

