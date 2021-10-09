Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

