eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $659.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $659.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.81 or 0.00325018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.