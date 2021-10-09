American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

