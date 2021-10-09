Polar (POLARV3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,440.00

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Polar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polar has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Polar has a market cap of $334,370.68 and approximately $10,440.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLARV3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.