ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $30,966.41 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

