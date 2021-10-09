Quant Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Quant has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $102.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $310.54 or 0.00567631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.11 or 0.01129813 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

