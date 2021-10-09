boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Price Down 10%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHHOF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Investec lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

