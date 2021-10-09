Lobstex Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $103,115.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,594,807 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

