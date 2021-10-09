Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Up 4%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) shares were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.85 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.85 ($0.60). Approximately 471,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 876,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.10 ($0.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £191.75 million and a P/E ratio of -11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.64.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 26,921 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,960.77 ($13,013.81).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

