Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.82). 21,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 51,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.50 ($3.83).

Several research firms have issued reports on LGRS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.29. The stock has a market cap of £300.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

