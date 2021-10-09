First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.38. Approximately 81,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 274,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 51.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2,653.3% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $110,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.