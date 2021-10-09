Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$165.03 and last traded at C$166.13. 32,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 53,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.70.

A number of analysts have commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$147.24.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

