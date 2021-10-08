Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Cap of $256.67 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 1% against the dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $256.67 million and $24.23 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00143956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,494.19 or 0.99873410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.54 or 0.06342261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

