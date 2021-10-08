Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Sells $23,901.15 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 22,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $23,901.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,907. The company has a market cap of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

