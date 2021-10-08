Dovu Reaches Market Cap of $16.36 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Dovu has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Dovu has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and $2.29 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00237099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00102065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

