Head to Head Comparison: Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 162.14 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 16.80

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bit Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 349 1293 1553 56 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

