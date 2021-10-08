HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

HEXO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $265.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $414,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HEXO by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.