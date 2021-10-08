$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. 980,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

