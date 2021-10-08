Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

